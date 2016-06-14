BRIEF-Horus FY 2016 net profit down at 184,470.19 euros
* NET PROFIT FOR THE YEAR IS EUR 184,470.19 (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 235,684.45) Source text - http://bit.ly/2q2GrwK Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
June 14 Pragma Faktoring SA :
* Signs factoring contract with a company operating in construction industry for factoring limit of 1 million zlotys ($253,229) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9490 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to buy property firm in Shanghai for 17.5 billion yuan ($2.54 billion) via cash, share issue