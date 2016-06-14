June 14 S.Africa Competition Tribunal

* On Wednesday, the tribunal will hear an application by Argute Consulting to intervene in the merger hearing of Southern Sun Hotels and Hospitality Property Fund

* Argute Consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun will have access to competitively sensitive information

* Argute consulting has raised concerns that Tsogo Sun could refuse to renew leases of hotel operators with a view to take over the operations