BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Torex Gold Resources Inc
* Torex announces ten for one share consolidation
* Says about 787 million common shares currently outstanding will be reduced to approximately 78.7 million common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc