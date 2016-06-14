COLUMN-Hedge funds shuffle positions as OPEC decision nears: Kemp
LONDON, May 22 Hedge funds have started to rebuild bullish long positions in crude oil as OPEC prepares to extend its production cuts for an additional nine months.
June 14 Tglt SA
* Files for u.s. Ipo of up to $50.0 million - sec filing
* Expects adss to trade on nyse under the symbol "tglt"
* j.p. Morgan, morgan stanley, santander and ubs are underwriters to the ipo
* Proposed ipo price is an estimate solely for purpose of calculating sec registration fee Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1WMqiVP) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21