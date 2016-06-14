BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd
* Production averaged 1,646 boe/d in q1 with oil production increasing 150% to 465 barrels per day
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01
* Intends to work toward production of 800 barrels per day, anticipated to occur in 3rd quarter of 2016.
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc