June 14 Quattro Exploration And Production Ltd

* Production averaged 1,646 boe/d in q1 with oil production increasing 150% to 465 barrels per day

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.01

* Intends to work toward production of 800 barrels per day, anticipated to occur in 3rd quarter of 2016.