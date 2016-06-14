BRIEF-Finland's Sanoma to acquire sport media Urheilulehti
* says Sanoma Media Finland will acquire local sport media Urheilulehti from A-lehdet
June 14 West International publ AB :
* Continued deliveries to ABSA Bank
* Order value exceeds 2 million Swedish crowns ($240,973)
* Deliveries will be carried out during Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2997 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* TADLER SELECTS TELESTE'S PASSENGER INFORMATION SYSTEM FOR ITS TRAINS TO AB TRANSITIO IN SWEDEN