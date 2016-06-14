BRIEF-Adamas presents positive phase 1A data
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
June 14 Spectra7 Microsystems Inc
* Spectra7 moves forward with ceo recruitment process
* Engaged an executive search firm to identify candidates for position of chief executive officer
* Sub-Committee of board working closely with search firm and has begun to interview candidates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Adamas presents positive phase 1A data of ADS-4101 (lacosamide) for the treatment of partial onset seizures in epilepsy
* Diebold Nixdorf Inc says strategic partnership with Kony, Inc