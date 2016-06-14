BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
June 14 Staples Inc :
* Staples to roll out same-day delivery service "staples rushSM"
* Service live in parts of Boston, Dallas, and Manhattan with Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Seattle to follow shortly
* Customers placing orders by 3:00 p.m. Local time Monday - Friday on staples.com can have orders delivered by 7:00 p.m., initially for $14.99/delivery
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017