BRIEF-Core-Mark signs definitive agreement to purchase Farner-Bocken company
June 14 Transgenomic Inc
* Plans to expand its icp-powered cancer assays ten-fold over next 18 months
* Targeting portfolio of over 200 exons/mutations expected to be available to partners,cancer researchers,drug developers,clinicians by 2018
* Transgenomic inc says intends to incorporate some of added mutations into panels for use with specific cancers and tumor types
* Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Inc reports operating results for the three months and fiscal year ended February 28, 2017