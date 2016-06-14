BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
June 14 KCG Holdings Inc :
* In market making, KCG averaged $25.0 billion dollar volume traded, 5.0 billion shares traded, and 3.5 million trades per day in U.S. equities in May
* In global execution services KCG Institutional Equities averaged 212.1 million U.S. equity shares traded per day in May
* In global execution services KCG bondpoint averaged $214.2 million fixed income par value traded per day in May
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards