MOVES- Schroders, Gatehouse Bank, Assurant, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 14 Discover Financial Services
* Credit card delinquency rate 1.28 percent at may end versus 1.33 percent at April end - sec filing
* Credit card charge-off rate 1.74 percent at may end versus 1.65 percent at April end Source text (1.usa.gov/1tum8pH) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
MUMBAI, May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.