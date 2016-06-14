METALS-Zinc and nickel rise on China steel industry crackdown
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
June 14 Chiasma Inc
* Chiasma announces corporate restructuring plan and provides regulatory update regarding Mycapssa
* Plan includes an immediate reduction of approximately 33 pct of company's workforce Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Chinese crackdown on polluting industries supports prices (Adds official prices)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.