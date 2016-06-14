BRIEF-SciVision Biotech to issue 1st overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 mln
* Says it plans to issue the first 3-yr overseas secured convertible corporate bonds worth up to $30 million
June 14 Wilex AG :
* Heidelberg Pharma GmbH, a subsidiary of Wilex AG, entered into a partnership with Canadian APC to create a new generation of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay FY 2016 cash dividend to shareholders of record on May 24