June 14 LTC Properties Inc :

* LTC locks rate on $40 million senior unsecured notes

* Locked rate under a private shelf agreement with an insurance company on $40.0 million of senior unsecured notes with a coupon of 3.99 pct

* Notes will have an average 10-year life, scheduled principal payments and will mature in 2031

* Anticipates selling notes on or about July 20, 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)