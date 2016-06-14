June 14 Angkor Gold

* Angkor Gold Corp. Signs US$3 million joint exploration agreement with JOGMEC on Oyadao South license

* Angkor gold corp says agreement gives JOGMEC option right to acquire 51% of oyadao south license for a total investment of US$3 million

* Entered into joint exploration agreement with Japan Oil, Gas And Metals National Corp to explore Angkor's 100% owned Oyadao South license Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)