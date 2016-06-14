June 14 Gaslog Ltd

* Completed issuance of NOK 750 million (equivalent to about usd 90 million) of new senior unsecured bonds in Norwegian bond market

* Bonds will mature in May 2021 and will have a coupon of 6.9% over 3 month nibor

* Proceeds from issuance will be used to partly refinance company's existing bonds maturing in June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)