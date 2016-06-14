MOVES- Schroders, Gatehouse Bank, Assurant, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 14 Sibirskiy Gostinets :
* Says book building for its BO-001R-01 series bonds to be placed under bond issue program will be held from June 15 to June 22
* Bank Zenit is an organizer of the placement Source text - bit.ly/1sExmHt
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
MUMBAI, May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.