BRIEF-Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan
* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial
June 14 Neopost SA :
* Neopost has signed an agreement to acquire Icon Systemhaus GmbH
* Transaction is expected to be closed by July 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
COLOMBO, May 22 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday as investors booked profits in blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc, with analysts saying the market was waiting for policy direction from newly-appointed finance minister Mangala Samaraweera.