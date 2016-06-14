June 14 SEI Investments Co :

* On June 13, entered 5-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility in amount of $300 million that expires in June 2021 - SEC filing

* Aggregate principal amount of facility may be increased by an additional $100 million under certain conditions

* Facility replaces $300 million five-year facility that was scheduled to expire in February 2017