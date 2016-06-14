BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Bookrunner
* Says Bid Corp books are covered on shares placing
* Says orders below 235 ZAR risk missing the trade on Bid Corp shares placing
* Says Bid Corpbooks will close at 18:00 UK time on shares placing Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.