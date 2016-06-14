BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Lightinthebox Holding Co. Ltd.
* Selling shareholders offer to sale up to 51.9 million adss representing 103.85 million ordinary shares - sec filing
* Co will not receive any of proceeds from sale of adss by selling shareholders Source text : 1.usa.gov/237FkFu Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.