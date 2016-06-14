BRIEF-Otsuka announces results of phase 3 data on tolvaptan
* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial
June 14 Custom Solutions SA :
* H1 operating result after participation 0.5 million euros ($560,700.00) versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* H1 net loss group share 0.3 million euros versus profit of 0.6 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/25VZebM Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8917 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says primary and key secondary endpoints were positive for tolvaptan versus placebo in an additional phase 3 clinical trial
COLOMBO, May 22 Sri Lankan shares edged down on Monday as investors booked profits in blue chips such as John Keells Holdings Plc, with analysts saying the market was waiting for policy direction from newly-appointed finance minister Mangala Samaraweera.