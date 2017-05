June 14 Nikkei:

* Mitsui & Co will spend 50 bln yen to increase storage capacity for petroleum products by nearly eightfold in U.S. over next six to seven years - Nikkei

* In July, 18 tanks to begin operation, raising capacity to 3 mln barrels in U.S. - Nikkei

* More tanks will be added in U.S. by 2022 to 2023, boosting capacity to 7.8 million barrels - Nikkei