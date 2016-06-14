BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Corrects text in the first bullet)
June 14 (Reuters) -
* Uber to raise $1 billion to $2 billion in form of a leveraged loan - CNBC citing DJ
* Uber planning to tap institutional investors for loan in coming weeks - CNBC, citing DJ (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.