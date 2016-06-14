BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Loggly Inc:
* Says sold $11.6 million in equity financing - SEC filing
* Discloses in form D with U.S. SEC that the total offering amount was for $12 million Source text 1.usa.gov/1U7fH1U
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.