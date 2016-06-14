BRIEF-PRA group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
* PRA Group announces proposed $300 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023
June 14 Freightcar America Inc:
* On June 13, entered into a first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Amendment to extend term of credit agreement to July 26, 2019 Source text - 1.usa.gov/1U6PLDJ Further company coverage:
* ADNOC signs exclusive agreement with penthol for Group III base oil sales into the United States of America through the Vertex-Penthol partnership