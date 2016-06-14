MOVES- Schroders, Gatehouse Bank, Assurant, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
May 22 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 14 Metlife Inc :
* Metlife board of directors waives age-65 retirement policy for Chairman, President and CEO Steven A. Kandarian
* Kandarian has been MetLife's President and CEO since May 2011 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, May 22 Uday Kotak, the billionaire head of India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, sold a less than 1 percent stake in the lender in stock market transactions on Monday, complying with a central bank order to cut his holding.