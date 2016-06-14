June 14 U.S. Food and Drug Administration

* U.S. FDA issues warning letter to Whole Foods Market

* Inspected multiple food manufacturing facility, Whole Foods Market North Atlantic Kitchen

* FDA says its inspection found "serious violations" of its current good manufacturing practice regulations for making, packing, or holding human food

* Acknowledge receipt of march 17, 2016 written response to FDA form-483 inspectional observations, issued to Whole Foods on Feb 26, 2016

* Violations cause food products manufactured at co's facility to be adulterated within the federal food, drug, and cosmetic act

* Do not consider response acceptable because of failure to provide documentation for review, which demonstrates corrective actions have been effectively implemented