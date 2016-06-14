BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
June 14 Omega Protein Corp
* Omega protein announces court denies wynnefield's motion for preliminary injunction
* Intends to move forward with its motion to dismiss wynnefield's complaint
* Omega protein corp says "will seek reimbursement of omega's attorneys' fees to fullest extent permitted by law"
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.