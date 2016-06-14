BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
June 14 Comerica Bank:
Patrick Faubion , executive vice president of business bank, has decided to retire in january 2017
Comerica president Curtis Farmer will assume direct oversight of business bank leadership team
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.