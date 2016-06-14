BRIEF-Esperion provides update on common stock trading activity
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
June 14 Kindred Biosciences Inc :
* Kindred Biosciences announces initiation of pilot field study of atopic dermatitis and other updates
* First stage of a pilot field study in sick or septic foals to assess safety and efficacy of anti-TNF has been completed
* Of five foals enrolled, all survived to day 7, primary endpoint of study Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation