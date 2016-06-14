BRIEF-The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
June 14 Orchids Paper Products Co
* On June 14, 2016, co announced Keith Schroeder, CFO and secretary of company, will be resigning effective July 8, 2016 Source: (1.usa.gov/1U7p5CD ) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal, will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court, he said in an interview in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Monday.