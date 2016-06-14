June 14 Moody's:
* Despite radical changes, UK life insurers are adapting
well to challenging landscape
* UK life industry is in a better position than a year ago
despite radical changes to the retirement landscape following
pension reforms
* Negative impact on insurers' credit fundamentals is
expected to be relatively modest
* Term risk to the stability of the sector
* Insurers with sizeable in- house asset managers are
well-positioned to benefit from the increasing shift to asset
management
* More negatively expect regulatory and political headwinds
to remain a feature for some years
* Views The Uk Opting To Leave The European Union (Brexit)
As The Main Potential Short
Source text : (bit.ly/21l8K1k)
(Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223
8780)