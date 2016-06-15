June 15 Futuren SA :

* Constitution of a concert between Mr. Pierre Salik, Mr. Michel Meeus and Mrs. Brigitte Salik and various funds managed by Boussard & Gavaudan, led to a change in control over Futuren

* Informs its bondholders that, as a consequence of this change of control, they may request the early redemption of all or some of their bonds

* Period of early redemption will be open from July 13, 2016 to July 27, 2016 at a price of 8.024 euros ($8.99) per bond

* Fund managed by Boussard & Gavaudan, filed with the French financial markets authority (AMF), on June 6, 2016, a project of simplified mandatory public offer

* Simplified public offer is on Futuren shares at a price of 0.70 euros per share

* Simplified public offer is on Futuren convertible bonds at a price of 8.30 euros per convertible bond (included accrued coupon Source text for Eikon: See also: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8924 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)