June 15 Segro Plc :

* Segro transfer into SELP joint venture

* Sold a portfolio of big box warehouses and development land in Italy, Czech Republic and Poland to Segro European Logistics Partnership JV

* Deal for eur 89.4 million (£71.0 million)