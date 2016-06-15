BRIEF-Logan Property enters purchase deal related to issuance of US$450 mln senior notes
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
June 15 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* Results of the accelerated bookbuild
* 18,419,929 Bid Corp ordinary shares were placed with qualifying institutional investors at a price of zar235.00 per ordinary share
* Book was substantially oversubscribed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO