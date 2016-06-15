June 15 Adler Real Estate AG :

* To postpone issue of five-year notes convertible into shares of Adler Real Estate and extend public offer in form of a subscription rights offering to Friday, 15 July 2016

* Decided to postpone issue in light of ongoing adverse market conditions and in particular growing uncertainty around upcoming referendum on United Kingdom's membership in EU Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)