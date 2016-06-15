Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
June 15 AstraZeneca Plc :
* Christer Betsholtz appointed new head of Karolinska Institutet and AstraZeneca's integrated cardio metabolic centre Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
* Received new purchase orders from two of company's long-standing distributors in China, worth approximately $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: