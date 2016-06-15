UPDATE 2-Hong Kong, China regulators approve "Bond Connect" scheme
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
June 15 Official List:
* Restoration
* FCA restores Aveva Group Plc to official list effective from 15/06/2016 7:30 am following release of an announcement Source text for Eikon: For Reuters story on the news, click on: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* HKMA, PBOC approve infrastructure providers to work on scheme
* Company entered into purchase agreement in connection with issuance of US$450 million senior notes due 2023