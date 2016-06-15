Singapore April non-oil exports down 0.7 pct y/y
SINGAPORE, May 17 Singapore's non-oil domestic exports (NODX) unexpectedly fell in April after five consecutive months of growth, due to a sharp decline in the pharmaceutical exports.
June 15 Medivir
* Medivir investigates possible corporate split and separate listing of commercial operations
* Board of Directors has tasked the company management with reviewing the possibility of dividing the company's operations into two independent companies and achieving a separate listing for the commercial pharmaceutical portfolio.
* Says objective is to highlight value of both commercial operations and pharmaceutical projects that make up research and development portfolio
* Carnegie Investment Bank and the law firm Vinge have been engaged as advisors for the process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Received new purchase orders from two of company's long-standing distributors in China, worth approximately $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: