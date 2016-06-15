PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 17
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
June 15 Proact IT Group AB
* Says Holland Colours opts for hybrid cloud solution from proact on a three-year contract Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
May 17 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Bombardier signs agreement with IBM to accelerate IT business transformation