BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 Fitch Street Capital Corp
* Affirms Deutsche Bank At 'A-'; outlook stable
* Ratings reflect view that the bank will stay on track with the targets set out in the 2020 strategy
* Stable outlook reflects our expectation that reported earnings and capitalisation will improve from 2017 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.