BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
June 14 Bankwell Financial Group Inc
* Bankwell Financial Group Inc reports the planned retirement of its chief financial officer
Ernest Verrico, its chief financial officer has tendered his retirement notice effective Jan 31, 2017
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.