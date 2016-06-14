BRIEF-Esperion provides update on common stock trading activity
* Esperion Therapeutics Inc - on Thursday, May 18, 2017 a report on Esperion and Bempedoic Acid containing "inaccurate" information was issued
June 14 Kindred Healthcare Inc
* Signed deal with Palomar Health to create JV to construct and operate a 52-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Escondido, CA
* Says expects hospital to open by Q3 of 2019
* Says it will own a slight majority in joint venture and will manage day-to-day operations of new hospital
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation