June 14 Kindred Healthcare Inc

* Signed deal with Palomar Health to create JV to construct and operate a 52-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital in Escondido, CA

* Says expects hospital to open by Q3 of 2019

* Says it will own a slight majority in joint venture and will manage day-to-day operations of new hospital