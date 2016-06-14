BRIEF-Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board
* Beth F. Cobert elected to CBRE Group Inc board of directors
June 14 Fitch:
* Fitch affirms Morgan Stanley's long-term IDR at 'A'; outlook stable
* Fitch says it "views favorably MS's more balanced business model across wealth management, investment management and capital markets activities"
LAGOS, May 22 Nigeria's central bank plans to sell $100 million at a special wholesale spot and forwards auction on Monday as it tries to improve dollar liquidity and ease pressure on the naira.