BRIEF-Hostess Brands Inc announces completion of strategic refinancing
June 14 Toys R Us Inc -
* Q1 sales $2.319 bln
* Quarterly same store sales rose 0.9 percent
* Qtrly net loss was $126 million
* Qtrly net sales down $6 million compared to prior year period
* Plans to offer, subject to market conditions, approximately $800 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2025