BRIEF-The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
June 14 Nike Inc :
* Nike, Inc. announces VP, GM global basketball
* Craig Zanon has been named VP, GM of Nike global basketball, replacing Michael Jackson who has resigned from Nike Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal, will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court, he said in an interview in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Monday.