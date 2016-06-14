BRIEF-The Coca-Cola company announces cash tender offer and consent solicitation
June 14 Alliance One International Inc:
* Files For non-timely 10-K
* Sees total sales and other operating revenue $1.9 billion for fiscal year ended march 31, 2016, down 7.9 percent
* Gross profit is anticipated to have decreased by 7.5% to approximately $224 million in fiscal year 2016
* Anticipates reporting a gain of about $94 million in other operating income during Q4 of FY ended march 31, 2016
* Sees reporting operating income of about $188 million for FY ended march 31, 2016, a 92.3% increase over the prior year Source text - 1.usa.gov/1tphKrj
BRASILIA, May 22 Brazilian President Michel Temer, facing growing calls for his resignation amid a corruption scandal, will not step down even if he is formally indicted by the Supreme Court, he said in an interview in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper on Monday.