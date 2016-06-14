June 14 Fitch:

* Affirms GM & GM Financial's IDRs at 'BBB-', outlook revised to positive

* Revision of GM's outlook to positive from stable reflects view that credit profile will continue to strengthen over intermediate term

* GM's plans to allocate virtually all available post-dividend free cash flow toward share repurchases is a "concern"