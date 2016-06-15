BRIEF-Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
June 14 Nuance Communications Inc
* Nuance prices $300 million offering of senior notes
* Pricing of an offering of $300.0 mln aggregate principal amount of its 6.000 pct senior notes due 2024
* Aggregate net proceeds to Nuance from offering of notes will be about $297.5 mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Painted Pony announces closing of strategic Montney acquisition, increased credit facilities and director appointments
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Tuesday.